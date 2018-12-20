CHICAGO — Former U.S. forward Cindy Parlow Cone is the only candidate running to become vice president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The election takes place Feb. 16 at Scottsdale, Arizona, during the U.S. Soccer Federation’s annual general meeting. The USSF said Thursday she was the only person to complete the nomination process. The position became vacant when Carlos Cordeiro was elevated to president in February, and Cone will serve a one-year term. A full four-year term will be decided in 2020.

She scored 75 goals in 158 international appearances from 1995-2006, winning two Olympic gold medals and the 1999 Women’s World Cup. She was inducted this year into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Now 40, Cone coached the Portland Thorns for their initial season in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013. She is listed as a non-voting adviser to the USSF’s Athletics’ Council.

