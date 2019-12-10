City is short of numbers in central defense, with long-time captain Vincent Kompany leaving in the offseason — and not being replaced — and Aymeric Laporte sustaining a serious knee injury at the start of the season.

Guardiola has been playing Fernandinho, a defensive midfielder, at center back. With Stones out, Nicolas Otamendi is the only other senior player available to partner Fernandinho for a busy month when City plays in three competitions — the Champions League, the Premier League and quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

