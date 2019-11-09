“It is massive result for us and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the international break,” Yedlin said. “The gaffer (boss) told me to get into the box more ... I was a bit nervous when they were checking VAR.”

AD

The hosts often threatened on the break but also had to defend tenaciously in front of a crowd of 44,424 as Bournemouth fought all the way to the whistle in an ultimately vain mission to get something from an entertaining game.

AD

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle heads into the international break with 15 points from its first 12 games, a more than satisfactory return from a difficult run of fixtures, and sit just a point behind the Cherries, who started the day in seventh place in the table.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD