DOHA, Qatar — Sebastian Coe has been re-elected to lead track and field’s governing body for another four years.

Ahead of the world championships opening Friday in Doha, Coe was unopposed at the IAAF congress in Qatar to continue in the presidency he first assumed in 2015.

Coe has overseen Russia being suspended from the IAAF in one of the toughest sporting sanctions against the country over a widespread doping scandal.

The ban was extended by the congress on Wednesday, meaning it will be the second straight world championships where the only Russians competing — 30 — will do so without their country’s flag or uniform.

IAAF election day started with the Athletics Integrity Unit suspending one of the vice presidential candidates — Ahmed Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates — for potential violations of the code of conduct.

