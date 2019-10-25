Simon Terodde scored a brilliant opening goal in the 14th minute for Cologne — turning smartly and firing in after Jonas Hector had played the ball forward to Schindler with his heel — but Mainz struck back with three goals to climb out of the relegation zone.

Jean-Paul Boetius equalized seven minutes later, then set up Robin Quaison to let fly for the home side’s second in the 57th.

Levin Öztunali capitalized on a mistake from goalkeeper Timo Horn to seal the win in the 82nd. Horn had the near post covered but the midfielder’s shot still got through.

Left to rue a fine performance from Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner, Cologne is in the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the ninth round.

