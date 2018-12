FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen makes a save on a penalty kick from Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez, not shown, during the first half of an Eastern Conference MLS final playoff soccer game in Toronto. American goalkeeper Zack Steffen will transfer to Manchester City from the Columbus Crew in July. The Crew said Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, that Steffen will join City when the summer transfer window opens July 9.(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — American goalkeeper Zack Steffen will transfer to Manchester City from the Columbus Crew in July.

The Crew said Tuesday that Steffen will join City when the summer transfer window opens July 9.

The 23-year-old played two seasons at the University of Maryland and joined Germany’s Freiburg in December 2014. He never got into a first-team match, signed with the Crew in July 2016 and was on loan to third-tier Pittsburgh for the rest of the season. He made his Crew debut in 2017 and was voted Major League Soccer’s top goalkeeper this season.

Steffen made his U.S. national team debut in January and had six appearances this year.

