Argentina’s Lionel Messi complains with referee Roddy Zambrano, center, during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press)

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Argentina’s soccer federation has made a formal complaint to CONMEBOL criticizing the refereeing decisions in its loss to Brazil in the Copa América semifinals.

The federation says Argentina was “clearly harmed” by the decisions of Ecuadorean referee Roddy Zambrano on Tuesday.

In a six-page letter to the South American confederation, Argentina complained that video review was not used to check on a couple of non-calls that could have favored the Argentines with penalty kicks, one on Sergio Agüero and another on Nicolás Otamendi.

Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni loudly complained after the match.

Host Brazil won 2-0 at the Mineirão Stadium, making it to the final and extending Argentina’s 26-year title drought with the senior squad.

