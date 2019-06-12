SAO PAULO — Copa America organizers say they are worried about ticket sales for the two matches in Belo Horizonte.

Organizers say there have been slow sales for the match between Bolivia and Venezuela on June 22 and the match between Ecuador and Japan on June 24.

Brazilian media say less than 3,000 tickets have been sold for the two matches at the Mineirao Stadium. Organizers did not confirm the figure.

However, organizers say Saturday’s match between Argentina and Colombia in Salvador is sold out.

The Copa America opens on Friday with host Brazil taking on Bolivia in Sao Paulo.

