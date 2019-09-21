BERLIN — Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bundesliga goal and Robert Lewandowski kept his scoring run going in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over 10-man Cologne on Saturday.

Lewandowski grabbed the first two goals in the third and 48th minutes to take his league-leading tally to nine in five games.

The visitors played the last half-hour with 10 men after Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off for bringing down Coutinho just as the Brazilian was about to score in the 59th.