Coutinho dusted himself off to score cheekily from the penalty spot, but had to do it again as too many players had encroached in the area while he was taking it.
He didn’t delay at the second asking and scored for the first time since joining on loan from Barcelona.
Coutinho then set up Ivan Perisic in the 73rd as Bayern moved top, one point ahead of Leipzig, which was to visit Werder Bremen for the late game.
Hertha Berlin defeated fellow struggler Paderborn 2-1 for its first win of the season, Bayer Leverkusen bounced back from its Champions League disappointment with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin, and Augsburg salvaged a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.
