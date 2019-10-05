LONDON — Crystal Palace came from behind to beat London rival West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, with the winning goal in the 87th minute coming after an offside decision was overturned by the video assistant referee.

Jordan Ayew turned in a shot from close range, only to see the linesman raise his flag for offside. Replays showed he was onside when he received the headed pass from Martin Kelly, who was also marginally onside from the cross that came in from the right.