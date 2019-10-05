Sebastian Haller put West Ham ahead in the 54th minute, sliding in to finish from Ryan Fredericks’ cross.
Palace equalized from the penalty spot after Declan Rice was adjudged to have handled the ball as Cheikhou Kouyate attempted to hook it back into the middle of the area. Patrick van Aanholt tucked home the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
Palace moved above West Ham and into fourth place, at least overnight.
