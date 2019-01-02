Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Wolverhampton during a Premier League soccer match at Molineux, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Wolverhampton, England. (David Davies/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic scored late to give Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Palace had failed to score in two straight games since stunning Manchester City 3-2 on Dec. 22, but Ayew finally ended the drought in the 83rd minute after Patrick Van Aanholt’s mishit shot fell to him in the box.

Ruben Neves nearly equalized for Wolves in injury time but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita palmed his deflected drive wide and Milivojevic then made sure of the win from the penalty spot after Ryan Bennett fouled Wilfried Zaha.

It was another frustrating night for Zaha, whose own goal drought extended to 14 games, while Wolves looked tired after their 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday and struggled to create quality chances.

Palace stayed in 14th place with 22 points, seven points behind Wolves in ninth place.

