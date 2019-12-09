APOEL said Doll took over at a “difficult period” but still managed to help the team achieve its goal of joining the group stage of the Europa League and advancing to the competition’s round of 32.

Doll had often come under fire by fans for what they saw as APOEL’s lackluster and erratic play, especially against weaker opponents.

Doll was the team’s 12th coach in four-and-a-half years.

