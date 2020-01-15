Savvides said the Cypriot government maintains a “zero tolerance” on corruption.

The federation said all the details contained in the UEFA files have been forwarded to police for investigation.

According to the federation, the three second-division matches involve the teams Ermis Aradippou, Digenis Morphou, Onisilos Sotiras, Othellos Athienou and P.O. Xylotymbou.

AD

AD

Last year, all second-division matches in Cyprus were temporarily suspended after UEFA pointed to suspicious betting on eight matches.

That prompted the introduction of tougher penalties for match-fixing, with lower-division teams facing funding cuts, point deductions and even relegation if they are found guilty of cheating.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports