Savvides said the Cypriot government maintains a “zero tolerance” on corruption.
The federation said all the details contained in the UEFA files have been forwarded to police for investigation.
According to the federation, the three second-division matches involve the teams Ermis Aradippou, Digenis Morphou, Onisilos Sotiras, Othellos Athienou and P.O. Xylotymbou.
Last year, all second-division matches in Cyprus were temporarily suspended after UEFA pointed to suspicious betting on eight matches.
That prompted the introduction of tougher penalties for match-fixing, with lower-division teams facing funding cuts, point deductions and even relegation if they are found guilty of cheating.
