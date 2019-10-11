A victory would have secured a spot for England at the finals with three games left.
Jakub Brabec equalized for the Czechs four minutes after Kane’s goal and Ondrasek scored the winner five minutes from time with a low right-footed shot from inside the area.
England and the Czech Republic top Group A with 12 points but England has one game in hand.
