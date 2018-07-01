SAMARA, Russia — Danilo is available to play for Brazil against Mexico after missing the team’s last two matches in Russia with a right hip injury.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced late Saturday that the right back who plays for Manchester City could play in the round-of-16 match on Monday at Samara Stadium.

Marcelo, who left early in the group stage finale against Serbia because of back spasms, is still uncertain for the match against Mexico. Filipe Luis replaced him against Serbia.

Marcelo, a defender who plays for Real Madrid, posted later to Twitter: “Thank you all for the messages!!! Thank God it was not serious!!! Soon I will be back!!! “

Lasmar said Marcelo would be evaluated again after Sunday’s training, adding that “we’re optimistic that he’ll be able to be ready for the game.”

Winger Douglas Costa, who plays for Juventus, continues to recover from a right thigh injury he sustained in the group stage and will not play against Mexico.



Brazil’s Danilo practices during a training session, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 29, 2018. Brazil will face Mexico on July 2 in the round of 16 for the soccer World Cup. (Andre Penner/Associated Press)

Brazil has faced questions about whether the spate of player injuries has come from excessive training.

