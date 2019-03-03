WASHINGTON — Luciano Acosta scored and assisted on Paul Arriola’s goal to help D.C. United beat defending champion Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night in the MLS opener for both teams.

Bill Hamid had two saves for his fourth shutout in his last five regular-season starts.

D.C. United is unbeaten in its last 11 regular-season matches.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

LOS ANGELES — Adama Diomande scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift Los Angeles FC past Sporting Kansas City.

Diomande cut back to evade a defender at the top-left corner of the box and blasted a rising shot.

Krisztian Nemeth opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the 16th, and Diego Rossi tied it in the 47th.

