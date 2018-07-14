As the opening of Audi Field ushered in a new era for D.C. United, the club’s game on Saturday served as a chance to spark change. But this struggling United team needed more than the fanfare of new scenery and a modern stadium. It needed better results.

United got just that on Saturday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps, making its first night at its new stadium a successful one.

Whether the club’s improved outcome will sustain further into the season seemed irrelevant. United welcomed fans to this new stadium with a 3-1 win. United, which entered with the fewest points in MLS, had not won a league game since May.

“This is one of the great nights in D.C. United history,” United Coach Ben Olsen said. “And we’ve had some good ones.”

As part of United’s effort to elevate this club, it signed English soccer star Wayne Rooney last month. Though he has been the center of the buzz around United for the last couple of weeks, Rooney began Saturday’s match against Vancouver on the bench. He made his D.C. debut in the 58th minute and was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd as many fans captured the moment on their phones.

The team looked sharper once Rooney came on the field, Olsen said, and United scored two of its three goals after he entered.

“I feel I can bring a lot of experience to help [the younger players], which I felt really showed in the last 30 minutes since I came on the pitch,” Rooney said. “They almost had a bit more freedom. We planned how we wanted to play when I came on through the week, and I thought it really worked well.”

Midfielder Paul Arriola, who notched the club’s final goal in RFK Stadium last year, scored twice, first in the 69th minute and again in the 80th. Rooney picked up the assist on Arriola’s second goal. Arriola extended United’s lead to three — rendering Alphonso Davies’s stoppage time goal for Vancouver inconsequential.

“They were here to spoil the party,” Arriola said of the Whitecaps. “But sometimes when the cops come, you just let them leave and you keep partying. We just kept partying toward the end.”

Before Rooney had entered the game, United midfielder Yamil Asad earned the first roar inside Audi Field in the 27th minute. He rocketed the ball into the top right corner of the net from outside the box. The hands of 20,504 fans stretched toward the sky in unison under roofs that trapped in the noise.

The intimate environment created by stands that are positioned at an angle as steep as 35 degrees and close to the field contrasts the larger-than-necessary RFK Stadium that had been the club’s home since the league began play in 1996. Thanks to the construction of the new venue, D.C. United hadn’t played a true home game through the first four months of the season.

“It was awesome,” Arriola said. “To look up and see the fans right on top of you — you could look at one and stare them right in the eyes. It was very special for us. Our job was to come out here and put a show on for the fans.”

More than two hours before the match began, hundreds of fans gathered outside, where former United greats John Harkes and Jaime Moreno signed autographs and posed for photos. A flood of recently purchased Rooney jerseys mixed with others that instead had names from the past, such as Moreno and Nick DeLeon, written on their backs.

Whether they welcomed their club to the new venue by attending the game or simply by sending tweets from afar, many key members of United’s past — a past that includes four MLS Cups — celebrated the team’s future.

Olsen, who spent 12 years with the club as a player, said he got to the stadium early. He walked around to take in the scene by himself. He knew he might not get a moment to appreciate his surroundings once the game began. But as soon as his team had a three-goal lead, he said he had another chance to look around and recognize what it has taken for this club to reach this point.

While the Audi Field opener marked the beginning of the home-heavy second half of the season, United will go on the road next week to face Atlanta United, which leads the Eastern Conference.

But that tough matchup is still a week away. On this night, D.C. United could celebrate a win that it desperately needed — one that helped welcome the team and its fans into a new chapter.