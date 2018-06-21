D.C. United endured a lengthy weather delay, 30 minutes of extra time and penalty kicks before finally succumbing to Orlando City in a U.S. Open Cup match at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.

After 120 minutes left the teams deadlocked at 1, Orlando City outlasted United in penalty kicks, making four of five while D.C. only converted two. The contest ended nearly four hours after its scheduled start time with a fraction of the announced crowd of 3,254 still looking on — many of whom had migrated to the hill behind United’s goal to watch the conclusion.

D.C. United had its chances late in regulation, but Orlando goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. made three timely saves to extend the game. Nine minutes into extra time, United’s Chris Durkin received his second yellow card of the match, both coming on similar tackles that were late.

“I thought the refereeing was really poor tonight,” United Coach Ben Olsen said. “I thought Durkin, his was warranted. . . .

“He’s learning his physicality. He’s learning everything before our eyes. It’s beautiful to watch, and it’s also heartbreaking.”

In Durkin’s case, the transgression forced his team to play 21 minutes down a man. But United held until penalty kicks.

“I thought we played great. We just didn’t reward ourselves with the final play,” Olsen said. “A couple really good chances to go up, even after we give up a soft goal, but Steve [Clark] will be harder than anyone on himself, harder on himself than I will be or his teammates. But he has some really good stuff. Sometimes that’s how it goes. You go to PKs, and it’s not your night in the PK world.”

United’s Luciano Acosta struck first in the 10th minute — only a few minutes after the game restarted following the weather delay. He took a pass from Darren Mattocks near the middle of the box and simply blasted it past Edwards.

Seven minutes later, United goalkeeper Clark allowed Justin Meram’s shot to slide through his legs to knot the game.

Just over five minutes into the match, the sound of the lightning detector blared, and players made their way off the field. The skies darkened, and play did not resume until about 90 minutes after the initial delay.

The atmosphere resembled that of a high school game before the weather delay, and by the time play restarted, the crowd had dwindled even further. Rain continued to pour through most the first half but eventually subsided in the second.

Orlando City played in the round-of-16 contest just five days removed from parting ways with coach Jason Kreis, and assistant Bobby Murphy is leading the Lions in the interim. Orlando City’s last six regular season MLS games have been losses, and its U.S. Open Cup win to advance to the round of 16 came against Miami United FC, a team in the National Premier Soccer League.

By this stage in the U.S. Open Cup tournament, MLS teams dominate the field, with just three squads from the United Soccer League remaining. In a tournament that gives amateur squads a chance to face professional clubs, none advanced this far.

Even though United faced an MLS opponent Wednesday, the tournament’s lack of playoff or conference title implications frequently creates a convenient setting to throw less experienced players into the lineup, at least until teams progress further in the tournament. This year, though, the round of 16 coincides with MLS’s World Cup break, so United’s starting lineup resembled a full-strength squad, with just a few less-established players, such as former All-Met Ian Harkes (Gonzaga), in the mix.

Clark, who has played in the MLS since 2014 but has only had three MLS starts for United this season, played the entire game. Clark took the place of David Ousted, who typically stands in goal for D.C. but was not on Wednesday’s roster. Likewise, Orlando City tested an inexperienced keeper in the Open Cup match. In Edwards’s four years with the club, he has played in only one MLS game.

Late in the first half, United’s Joseph Mora went down but was able to walk off the field on his own. Jalen Robinson, who hasn’t played in an MLS game this year, came into the game in Mora’s absence.

“We’re going to score goals and get chances because we have some playmakers,” Olsen said. “We have guys that are offensively capable.”

MLS teams enter this tournament in the fourth round, but when D.C. began its Open Cup campaign against North Carolina FC, a USL club, United barely survived, winning on penalty kicks. Now eliminated from the tournament, United will resume its MLS schedule June 30 against the New England Revolution.