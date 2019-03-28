TURIN, Italy — Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has extended his contract with the Serie A club to 2023.
Juventus announced the deal in a statement on its website on Thursday.
Rugani joined Juve’s youth team from Empoli but spent his first two years as a professional back at Empoli before being recalled by the Bianconeri for the start of the 2015-16 season.
The 24-year-old Rugani has made 81 appearances for Juventus in all competitions and helped it to three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups.
Rugani has also made seven appearances for Italy.
