England head coach Gareth Southgate escorts Dele Alli after replacing him with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the group G match against Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Dele Alli missed England’s training session on Thursday because of a thigh injury, putting him in doubt for the team’s second group game against Panama at the World Cup.

The midfielder was hurt during England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and was taken off in the second half.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the likely replacement for Alli if the Tottenham player misses out.

