FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, left, kicks the ball to score next to Real Sociedad’s goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Jose Ignacio Unanue/Associated Press)

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez scored in the second half to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suarez equalized for Barcelona in the 63rd minute, when Samuel Umtiti fought for a high ball in the area after a corner kick which finally fell to the striker to tap in.

Three minutes later Dembele claimed the winner from a second corner poorly defender by Sociedad. A defender headed the corner back to the center of the box with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli off his line, allowing Dembele to fire a left-footed strike through a crowd and into the open net.

It was Dembele’s third goal in the league. The France forward also scored the winner in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Sociedad defender Artiz Elustondo opened the scoring in San Sebastian with a powerful left-footed strike to drive a ball headed back by a teammate in off the post in the 12th.

“These are the kinds of matches that decide la Liga,” Suarez said. “Last year we turned around a two-goal deficit (for a 4-2 win) here and today we showed the importance of fighting back to gain confidence and win here again.”

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept his side in the match when its attack was stalled in the first half.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde sent on playmaker Philippe Coutinho for right back Nelson Semedo at the start of the second half. With the Brazil midfielder on the pitch, Barcelona finally began to consistently threaten the hosts’ goal.

Defending champion Barcelona has won in all four rounds of La Liga.

It will host PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.