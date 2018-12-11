CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have hired Dennis te Kloese as their general manager.

The five-time MLS champion franchise announced the move Tuesday, several days after te Kloese apparently started work.

Te Kloese joins the Galaxy from the Mexican Football Federation, where he had worked since 2011. He finished his tenure as the director of national teams, overseeing every level of competition for the men’s and women’s teams.

The Dutch executive has worked in various capacities since 2003 for teams based in Mexico or with strong Mexican ties. He scouted for Chivas Guadalajara before becoming the sporting director at Chivas USA, overseeing player acquisition for the Los Angeles-based club from 2005-08.

