PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

They both last played for France in November 2017, while Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Everton center half Kurt Zouma were also recalled. None of the five players won the World Cup with France last year.

Deschamps overlooked defender Clement Lenglet, despite his good form for Spanish league leader and Champions League quarterfinalist Barcelona.

Les Bleus are at Moldova on Friday and host Iceland next Monday in Group H as the Euro 2020 qualifiers get underway. Albania, Andorra and Turkey are also in Group H.

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Everton)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.