PARIS — With two first-half goals from Angel Di Maria and a late strike by Thomas Meunier, a new-look Paris Saint-Germain missing stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to go top of Group A in an impressive start to its European campaign.

Di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club.

The Argentine’s opener poked past Thibaut Courtois’ near post in the 14th minute was his 25th goal in 100 European matches.

Di Maria doubled the lead when he struck again in the 33rd minute with a left-foot shot from outside the area.

Gareth Bale thought he’d pulled one back moments later with a sweet volley over former Madrid teammate Keylor Navas, now in the Paris goal. But referee Anthony Taylor spotted on video replay that the Wales winger handled the ball.

Meunier got PSG’s third goal in second-half injury time.

