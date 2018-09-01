Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley, right, battles for the ball with Los Angeles FC’s Marco Urena during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Diego Rossi scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Carlos Vela added goals in Los Angeles FC’s 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto (7-14-6).

The first regular-season meeting between the teams was a father-son affair, pitting LAFC coach Bob Bradley against Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Bradley Bowl honors went to Bob, coaching in his 299th career MLS game.

