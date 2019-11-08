NYC vice chairman Marty Edelman says in a statement the team spoke with Torrent and “we’ve decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities.”

Assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris also are leaving along with director of Performance Francesc Cos, and head of performance Ismael Camenforte.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer (backslash)and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD