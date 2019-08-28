Borussia players celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug.23, 2019. Borussia won 3:1. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has given Borussia Dortmund a share of European soccer’s annual award to fans for the club’s “tireless long-term work” tackling racism and supporting refugees.

UEFA says Dortmund will share the Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe as “role models highlighting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football.”

Dortmund was is praised for “tackling far-right infiltration of their fan base, challenging everyday racism, and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Dortmund “set an important example for other clubs throughout Europe.”

Cunliffe ran to each of Burnley’s away games in the Premier League last season, covering nearly 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and raising more than 60,000 euros ($66,000) for charity.

UEFA will present the awards on Thursday at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

