But Brandt equalized with a twice-deflected shot six minutes later, before former Gladbach player Thorgan Hazard crossed for him to head in the winner.

Hazard had earlier struck the crossbar in the closest either side had come to scoring.

There was a bad-tempered end to the game with visiting coach Marco Rose shown a red card for protesting.

AD

Dortmund’s win eases the pressure on coach Lucien Favre. The Swiss tactician, who appeared to injure himself while celebrating a goal, was under fire after claiming just two wins in the previous eight games across all competitions.

AD

Also Wednesday, Leipzig routed Wolfsburg 6-1 away, Eintracht Frankfurt beat St. Pauli 2-1, Werder Bremen defeated second-division Heidenheim 4-1, and Fortuna Düsseldorf won 2-1 against second-division Erzgebirge Aue.

Third-division Kaiserslautern and fourth-tier side SC Verl had penalty shootout wins over second-division sides Nuremberg and Holstein Kiel, respectively.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD