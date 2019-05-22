Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney and Lukasz Piszczek defend a shot by Moenchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard, from left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund strengthened its squad on Wednesday by signing midfielders Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Dortmund, which already signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim on Tuesday, said both players signed contracts through June 2024.

The 23-year-old Brandt, one of Bayer Leverkusen’s standout performers since he joined the team from Wolfsburg in January 2014, said he was moving to Dortmund “to develop further.”

Dortmund was reportedly making use of a release clause in the Germany midfielder’s contract to sign him.

“He can be used in a number of attacking positions and will enrich our game with his creativity,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Some details remained to be settled between the rival clubs.

“Julian decided to sign for us when he was 17 despite offers from many other clubs and has developed wonderfully since then,” Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said. “He became a national team player at Leverkusen.”

Hazard, a Belgium midfielder who had a year to run on his contract at Borussia Moenchengladbach, scored 13 goals in 35 games last season. Since arriving initially on loan from Chelsea in 2014, Hazard has scored 46 goals and set up 44 more in 182 competitive games.

Zorc said Hazard “has consistently proven his class in recent years.”

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.