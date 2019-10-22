But Dybala levelled in the 77th minute and doubled his tally two minutes later to help Juventus keep pace with Atlético Madrid at the top of Group J.
Atlético also left it late, with substitute Álvaro Morata scoring in the 78th to give the Spanish side a 1-0 home victory against Bayer Leverkusen.
Lokomotiv is four points behind Juventus and Atlético.
