CAIRO — Egypt has named former Japan and Mexico manager Javier Aguirre as the coach of its national team on a four-year contract.

Egyptian Football Association chairman Hany Abo Rida says on Thursday that Aguirre, a Mexican, will be paid $1.4 million a year and will receive a $500,000 bonus if Egypt qualifies for the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

Aguirre replaces Argentine Hector Cuper, who was fired in June after Egypt lost all three of its group matches at its first World Cup in 28 years.

Aguirre is facing match-fixing charges in Spain, where prosecutors in February said he was facing two years in prison if convicted in a case involving 36 players and former club officials.

He has denied any wrongdoing, but Japan fired him as coach in 2015 for his ties to the investigation.

