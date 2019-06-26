FILE - In this Friday, June 15, 2018 file photo, Egypt’s Amr Warda watches the ball during their group A match against Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Egypt has expelled midfielder Amr Warda from its squad for the rest of the African Cup of Nations for a beach of discipline after he allegedly sexually harassed women on social media. The Egyptian Football Association said Wednesday, June 26, 2019 and just hours before the host’s game against Congo that Warda had been thrown out in order to maintain “discipline, commitment and focus” in the team. (Mark Baker, file/Associated Press)

CAIRO — Egypt has sent midfielder Amr Warda home due to a breach of discipline and he will miss the rest of the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association said ahead of the host nation’s game against Congo on Wednesday that Warda had been expelled in order to maintain “discipline, commitment and focus” in the squad.

Warda is alleged to have sent lewd messages to women on social media, although the EFA did not give precise reasons for his expulsion.

He was a second-half substitute in Egypt’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the tournament’s opening game on Friday.

