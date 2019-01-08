Emirati youth perform the traditional dance during the AFC Asian Cup opening ceremony at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Candidates for Asian Football Confederation elections, including several FIFA Council seats, have been reminded they risk disciplinary action for campaigning this month at the Asian Cup.

The AFC’s election oversight panel warns in a letter sent Tuesday of “serious consequences of non-compliance with the rules.”

The month-long Asian Cup has brought candidates and voters to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the April 6 elections.

However, the election panel notes “in particular” no campaign activity should be done at the tournament, or any official functions organized by the AFC or FIFA.

The panel did not say if any candidates had potentially violated election rules.

In the AFC presidential election, incumbent Sheikh Salman of Bahrain faces two rivals — Mohamed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the UAE and Saoud Al-Mohannadi of Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.