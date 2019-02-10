BARCELONA, Spain — Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored all the goals as Leganes beat Real Betis 3-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

En-Nesyri struck first for midtable Leganes when he was left all alone after a corner in the 22nd minute. He tapped in a second goal in the 36th and reached his hat trick on a counterattack in the 66th.

En-Nesyri has scored seven goals in his last five games.

Sixth-placed Real Betis finished with 10 men after Javi Garcia was shown a late direct red card for a hard foul.

Also, Valencia was held 0-0 at home by Real Sociedad.

Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi had to be carried off on a stretcher due to an injury in stoppage time.

