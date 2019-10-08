The win will ease some pressure on coach Phil Neville, whose team had not won since the World Cup quarterfinals. It lost to the United States in the semifinals and to Sweden in the third-place playoff, then drew with Belgium and lost to Norway and Brazil after the tournament.
Portugal nearly equalized when Claudia Neto’s free-kick hit the the crossbar in injury time.
