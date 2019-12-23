His last match was losing at second-to-last Leganés 2-0 on Sunday. That left Espanyol five points from safety.

Machín was also fired in his first campaign with Sevilla last season after impressing with Girona.

The Spanish league started its winter break on Monday. Play resumes in the first week in January.

Espanyol has reached the Europa League’s round-of-32 where it will play Wolverhampton in February.

