The Copa del Rey had been televised by BeIN Sport, except for the final, which has been on ESPN.
ESPN+ said Friday it expects to stream up to 65 Copa del Rey matches per season, starting with the second round this weekend, and many of the games will have English- and Spanish-language commentators available. This season’s final is scheduled for April 18.
