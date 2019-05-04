Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday May 4, 2019. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Fulham 1-0 to virtually clinch a seventh-place finish in the English Premier League on Saturday, potentially earning the club a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker volleyed in a cross from Matt Doherty in the 75th minute as Wolves finally made their dominance pay at Molineux.

Only Leicester, which is six points further back in ninth place, can stop Wolves from finishing in seventh place. The team ending the season in seventh will qualify for the Europa League if Manchester City beats Watford in the FA Cup final on May 19.

Leicester has two games left, starting with a trip to first-place Man City on Monday.

Fulham, which has already been relegated, barely threatened Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio but there was a notable landmark achieved by a player from the London team. Harvey Elliott came on as a second-half substitute to become the youngest player to feature in a Premier League match, at 16 years, 30 days.

