Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, speaks to Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — FIFA has picked European and South American referees to handle the World Cup quarterfinals that feature only teams from their regions.

The Uruguay vs. France game will be refereed by Nestor Pitana of Argentina on Friday in Nizhny Novgorod. It will be his fourth assignment, including the opening game.

Also Friday, the Brazil vs. Belgium game in Kazan will be handled by Milorad Mazic of Serbia. He handled the Champions League final in May.

FIFA says Brazilian referee Sandro Ricci will work Russia vs. Croatia on Saturday in Sochi. He handled Croatia’s first group-stage game against Nigeria.

The Sweden vs. England quarterfinal in Samara on Saturday will be the fourth game refereed by Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands.

