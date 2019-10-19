LIVERPOOL, England — Bernard scored from a tight angle in the first half and substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson added a late second from distance as Everton beat West Ham 2-0 Saturday in the Premier League to ease the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

Bernard gave Everton the lead after 17 minutes when he spun past two defenders and slotted a low shot beneath West Ham goalkeeper Roberto. Richarlison had a goal ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and Theo Walcott rattled the crossbar with a volley before Sigurdsson finally doubled the advantage by curling in a shot from just outside the area in stoppage time as the Toffees ended a run of four successive Premier League defeats.