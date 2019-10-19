Roberto also denied Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi from close range to keep the score down. Angelo Ogbonna missed West Ham’s best chance for an equalizer in the 82nd when the ball fell to him after a corner but Jordan Pickford saved his shot.
The win lifts Everton out of the relegation zone with 10 points from nine games, two points behind West Ham.
