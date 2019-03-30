Everton’s Bernard kneels down celebrating after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium in London, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

LONDON — Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman’s cross in the 33rd.

Everton climbed into ninth place. West Ham is 11th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.