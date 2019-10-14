Mousley said the former England star “put his hands on her cheeks and kissed her forcibly and sloppily on the lips.”
The 52-year-old Gascoigne denies the charge.
The alleged victim has told the court that she froze when the man, who appeared drunk, kissed her in August 2018. She says she did not realize it was Gascoigne until after the alleged incident.
