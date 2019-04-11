Players of Brazil’s Palmeiras celebrate after teammate Hyoran, second from right, scored their third goal during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Colombia’s Junior in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Andre Penner/Associated Press)

SAO PAULO — Fans of Brazilian soccer team Palmeiras pelted their own team’s bus with rocks before a Copa Libertadores match against Colombian club Junior Barranquilla.

The incident happened in Sao Paulo near the club’s stadium on Wednesday. Images showed cracks on several windows of the Palmeiras bus.

The defending Brazilian champions won the match 3-0. Deyverson, Dudu and Hyoran all scored but avoided the crowd in their celebrations.

In November, fans of Argentine club River Plate injured Boca Juniors players in their bus as they headed to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL later decided to move the match to Madrid.

