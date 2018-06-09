FRISCO, Texas — Mauro Diaz scored and FC Dallas beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 on Saturday night for its fourth straight victory.

Montreal’s Matteo Mancuso put Dallas up 1-0 with an own goal in the fifth minute. The ball ricocheted off his head when a teammate attempted to clear Diaz’s indirect free kick with his own header.

Dallas was initially ruled offside on the play, but after video review, the goal stood when Montreal was determined to have made first contact. Diaz scored for Dallas (14-7-1) in the 18th minute on a penalty kick after Maxi Urruti drew a penalty on Rudy Camacho in the box.

Montreal (4-11-0) nearly avoided the shutout when Mancosu banged a shot off the post from the right side of the box at the 50th minute just before halftime. The Impact have scored just once in their last five contests.

