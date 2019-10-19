FC Tokyo and Kashima both have 56 points with Tokyo trailing on goal difference. Antlers played to a 1-1 draw with Matsumoto Yamaga on Friday.
Also, third-place Yokohama F Marinos improved to 55 points with a 3-1 win over Shonan Bellmare. Teruhito Nakagawa, Mateus dos Santos Castro and Marcos Junior scored for Yokohama.
Kawasaki Frontale drew with Gamba Osaka 2-2, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1 on goals by Hayao Kawabe and Douglas Vieira. Hiroshima is in fourth place on 50 points.
