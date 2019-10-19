TOKYO — Yojiro Takahagi, Arthur Silva and Kento Hashimoto scored first-half goals as FC Tokyo beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 in the J-League on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Kashima Antlers.

Takahagi opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, and Silva doubled the advantage just four minutes later with his first goal of the season. Hashimoto increased the lead late in the first half before Joan Oumari got a goal back for the hosts in the 66th.