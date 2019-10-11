“(Aghazada) was aware of this abuse and had the duty to report and prevent it,” FIFA said, adding that other soccer officials are still being investigated in the case.

As general secretary of the Afghanistan soccer federation, Aghazada worked with its now-disgraced president Keramuudin Karim.

Afghanistan women’s national team players had accused federation officials of sexual abuse and cover-ups for several years.

FIFA banned Karim for life in June after he was accused by several players of “repeated sexual abuse.” He was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Afghan judicial authorities and FIFA announced investigations last year when players went public with allegations, seeming frustrated with the pace of previously confidential inquiries.

Aghazada was elected in April to a four-year term on the Asian soccer confederation’s ruling committee despite the Afghan soccer body being subject to ongoing investigations.

Before the elections, former FIFA vice president Prince Ali of Jordan had called on Afghan candidates to be barred while implicated.

