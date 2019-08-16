ZURICH — The coach who led Nigeria to bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been banned for life by FIFA for agreeing to receive bribes to fix soccer matches.

Samson Siasia was punished in the latest case from the investigation into renowned Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal.

FIFA did not specify which games were investigated as it also fined Siasia 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) on Friday.

“Siasia agreed to receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation,” FIFA said.

Siasia coached Nigeria from December 2010 through October 2011 and again in 2016 when he also led the men’s under-23s team at the 2016 Olympics where they beat Honduras 3-2 in the bronze medal match.

Siasia is the latest person involved in the Rio Olympics to be convicted by FIFA of match fixing. In 2017, Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was banned from soccer for life.

No Olympic matches have been publicly identified as being fixed.

