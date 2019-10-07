The U.S. indictment detailed Vásquez getting six-figure bribes from deals with the agency MediaWorld.
In a July 2018 non-prosecution agreement for the agency, by then called Imagina US, its guilty plea called for $565,000 to be repaid to the Salvadoran soccer body. The document noted Vásquez has not been brought before an American court.
