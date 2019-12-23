Baqer was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,000).
The strong punishment has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban for racism was being doubled to 10 games.
In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.
The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs.
