Global average in-home audience is the gold standard of verified viewers for a full broadcast. It was 15.29 million in the United States and 5.48 million in the Netherlands.

FIFA research says a bigger audience than the 2015 final — a 5-2 win for the Americans over Japan in Vancouver, Canada — could have been more but for the time zone being less favorable for American viewers, and the Dutch market being smaller than Japan.

FIFA says the 1.12 billion people watching at least one minute of the 52-game tournament included 342 million in China.

